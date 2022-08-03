We love playing violent video games. Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty and Fortnite: the genre of shooter and other violent games they attract us in a particular way, but we don’t really know why. Now a scientific study conducted by a team at UNSW in Sydney tries to show where our attraction to these titles comes from: according to their research in the field of evolutionary psychology, it is for a sort of reward effect with respect to our motivation.

The rewards of video games

The Australian study, published in Motivation Science, suggests that we like violent video games because they offer the opportunity to satisfy our basic psychological needs. The reasons that lead us to play violent video games would stem from our desire to improve as individuals: “They allow us to measure status, evaluate our abilities relative to others and overcome our fears,” explains Associate Professor Michael Kasumovic, one of the study’s co-authors.

According to the research, the human aspects that are rewarded by video games are the sense of control, social relationships and the recognition of our skills. It is precisely the most violent titles, where we must kill the enemies, that stimulate these motivations and trigger positive responses. Choosing the upgrade of a weapon, collaborating with other characters, completing objectives or missions: everything converges towards our primary motivations.

Like sport

Furthermore, violent video games have an educational function: they allow you to experience dangerous situations in a safe environment, which we probably would never face in real life. Thus we learn to test ourselves regulating our emotions in the midst of difficult situations.

Much like it happens in sports, console violence offers the opportunity to virtually simulate and manage aggressive behavior and our drive to compete. Plus video games can be played by almost anyone, regardless of physical abilities.

“Violent video games are designed in a way that allows us to gain a sense of control and achievement and help us understand our place in the social hierarchy,” continues Prof. Kasumovic, “They help us explore our fears about to death and can help us express emotions, especially anger. “

Benefits and risks, two sides of the same coin

But violent videogamnes can also be a refuge. Research also reveals that those who feel they have poor social status or frustrated desires to influence others tend to play violent video games more. If these needs don’t find space in the real world, we try to vent them in the digital one.

Essentially, video games help some people achieve virtually what they don’t get in the real world. First of all, self-esteem. But research warns that this is not true compensation: violent video games, especially the online multiplayer onesdesigned to encourage performance enhancement, are likely to encourage pathological gambling – or video game addiction.

The instant feedback you get pushes you to play more because you want to improve in the game and improve your position compared to others, explains Prof. Kasumovic. “This can be problematic if it imposes itself on life and diminishes the ability to take care of oneself.”