Pu·Lizi PLEASE Run and move together, love, come together, and be happy together 2023·Shenbei Puhe Women’s Half Marathon is here! -Local News-Beiguo.com

Pu·Lizi PLEASE Run and move together, love, come together, and be happy together 2023·Shenbei Puhe Women’s Half Marathon is here!
2023-05-04 19:47source:Beiguo.com author: edit:Xu Shuo
Beiguo Net News (Reporter Luanxi) On May 4, the press conference of the 2023 Shenbei Puhe Women’s Half Marathon was held in Shenbei New District, Shenyang City. At 7:30 on the same day, we gathered in the beautiful Puhe River, showing a brave and heroic posture.
The event is sponsored by the Shenbei New District Committee of the Communist Party of China, the People’s Government of Shenbei New District, and the Shenyang Municipal Sports Bureau. Beijing) Sports Culture Co., Ltd. is responsible for the operation of the event. Olympic champion Wang Liping and others attended the press conference.
As a certified event by the Chinese Athletics Association, there are two events in this competition: the half marathon and the 5km fun run, with a scale of 5,000 participants. Among them, there are 3,000 people in the half-way, and 2,000 people in the happy run. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the female contestants in the half-time group, the organizing committee also added a warm-hearted male runner group, allowing our male runners and goddesses to run together in the beautiful Puhe River!
The race starts and ends at the Peace Park in Shenbei New Area. Contestants will pass through the Shenbei Puhe Ecological Corridor, pass through the Xibe Square, Shengjing Bridge, Xuezi Bridge and other landmarks in Shenbei, and have a panoramic view of the beauty of Shenbei Puhe River .
For this event, the registration work has been officially launched at 12 o’clock on the day of the press conference. Runners can use the “Yuedu Shenbei” official account, Shenbei Tourism official account, Beauty 18 WeChat official account, King Legend WeChat official account, and Digital Heart APP , Malala APP and other channels to register.
It is understood that this year Shenbei New District will continue to innovate, break through itself, focus on women’s power from a unique perspective, and create the only A-class women’s marathon registered by the China Athletics Association in the province. In today’s Shenbei New District, the ecological corridor of the Pu River with shady trees, luxuriant grass and long flowing water not only shows the ecological beauty of Shenyang’s blue sky, green land and clear water, but also highlights the exquisiteness, livability and comfort of Shenbei New District. The beauty of the inherent quality of industry and tourism. Shenbei New District will take this opportunity to accelerate the construction of the Puhe Economic Belt and realize the integrated development of “sports + culture + tourism”.
At that time, contestants can go to various scenic spots in Shenbei New District after participating in the competition, such as Shenyang Fangte Happy World, Weipo Scenic Area, Daomeng Space, Qixinghai World, Hailanxing Dream City, Liaohe Qixing Lake, Beitang Hot Spring , Qinghe Peninsula Hot Spring Resort Hotel, etc.
In order to ensure the safe and smooth development of the event, the organizer will provide abundant track supplies, as well as professional medical insurance, and arrange medical volunteers and event first aid teams to escort the participants.
As the organizer and host of the event, Shenbei New District will welcome runners from all over the country to visit Shenbei with open arms with the concept of openness, running and sharing!
