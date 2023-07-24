public support for hosting the Olympics is eroding

In terms of opinion research, pollsters often repeat it: it is not the photo or the figure at a “time T” that counts, it is the trend, the evolution that makes sense. Two recent surveys on the relationship of French men and women to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games should therefore be understood through this reading grid.

What do they show? That a majority of public opinion remains in favor of the organization of this event, but that, the more the months pass and the closer we get to the meeting – it will be in just one year, Wednesday July 26 – the more this majority erodes.

According to a survey carried out by Odoxa for Winamax and RTL, 59% of French men and women consider that the organization of the event is a “pretty good thing” or a “very good thing”, when a survey conducted by Harris Interactive on behalf of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop), ensures that they are 72% to be there “rather favorable” or “completely favourable”.

Beyond the large gap thus displayed on favorable opinions, the two surveys, published on July 23 for Odoxa and July 24 for Harris Interactive, both show a decline in these positive opinions: they are down 10 points in four months and 17 points compared to September 2021, according to Odoxa, while Harris Interactive reports a decline of 8 points in the space of a year.

Respondents are worried about the cost of the Games (68%), the environmental impact (65%), transport (64%) and security (63%), Odoxa analysis.

Harris Interactive for its part insists on the fact that the majority of French people believe that the Games will be beneficial to France for its tourist attractiveness (65%), for economic activity (65%), its image abroad (59%), but also to them personally, through the development of sports infrastructure (64%) or the promotion of physical activity and sport (65%).

Add to your selections Add to your selections

The Odoxa survey was carried out using the quota method on the internet on July 20 and 21 with a sample of 1,005 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over.

The Harris Interactive survey was conducted online from June 30 to July 6, with a sample of 2,345 people representative of French people aged 15 and over.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Find all our content on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

Projects and budget

Four new projects for Solideo

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion euros in revenue from partnerships

One year before the Paris Olympics, the contrasting results of working conditions on Ile-de-France construction sites

The question of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The IOC will officially invite 203 countries, but not Russia or Belarus for now

The much-used Vélib’ service remains insufficient one year from the Paris Olympics

Number of places, prices, disciplines… All you need to know about the third phase of ticket sales which opens on Wednesday

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the executive wants to roll out the red carpet for future tourists

Seine-Saint-Denis and the Games

Paris 2024 Olympics: the sports associations of Seine-Saint-Denis deplore “a cheap heritage”

The lives of 286 migrant workers have been changed by the works of the Olympic Village

Ongoing judicial investigations

After the searches which targeted two senior officials of Paris 2024, the Minister of Sports says she is “serene”

The Olympic Torch Relay

Against a backdrop of social tensions, the Parisian route of the torch relay unveiled

Environmental issues

The difficult bet of “green” Olympic Games

Cybersecurity: “There is a real mobilization, and we are on schedule”

The societal issues highlighted by the Games

Accessibility for people with disabilities is slow to be implemented

Gender parity at the Games cannot make us forget the slow feminization of sports practice

On Airbnb, the Olympic Games make Parisian owners fantasize

The Paris 2024 Olympics accelerate the transformation of North-East Paris

The Games are not just Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis

Doves putting on the“JO effect” to consolidate its investments in sports equipment

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

See more See less

The world

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

