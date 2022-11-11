Home Sports Public transport strike of 11 November: timetables and info to know
Public transport strike of 11 November: timetables and info to know

Trains, buses and metro stopped for the national strike: here are the times of the stop city by city and tips to avoid problems

Weekend of passion for students, commuters and travelers struggling with the public transport strike called for Friday 11 November. The agitation was proclaimed by the trade unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Usb Lavoro Privato due to the worsening of working conditions, the loss of the purchasing power of wages, the safety of workers, excessive workload, days off insufficient and undersized staff. The public transport strike on Friday 11 November, extended to buses, metro, trams, buses, trains and airplanes, will last 4 hours and will be divided into different modes and times between cities and regions of Italy. Below are the updated agitation times in the main cities.

The private labor union USB has called a 4-hour strike, which will observe the following times:

STRIKE NOVEMBER 11 trains

Even for those who intend to travel by train there will be no inconveniences:

STRIKE NOVEMBER 11 airplanes

The works of the Vueling company announced a 24-hour strike. The union Usb Lavoro Privato announced the strike of the member cabin crew from 14:00 to 18:00. Possible inconveniences.

