Weekend of passion for students, commuters and travelers struggling with the public transport strike called for Friday 11 November. The agitation was proclaimed by the trade unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Usb Lavoro Privato due to the worsening of working conditions, the loss of the purchasing power of wages, the safety of workers, excessive workload, days off insufficient and undersized staff. The public transport strike on Friday 11 November, extended to buses, metro, trams, buses, trains and airplanes, will last 4 hours and will be divided into different modes and times between cities and regions of Italy. Below are the updated agitation times in the main cities.