Puck Pieterse European Cross-Country Champion

Baby face and insolent success, Puck Pieterse, barely 21 years old, won the European cross-country title this Sunday in Poland. A confirmation of the start of the Dutch season, winner of the inaugural round of Nove Mesto (ahead of the reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt), for her first season in Elite, and who did it again last week in Leogang ( Austria) after a solo number.

The rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck dominated the race almost from start to finish. Starting in the heart of the peloton, she was in the Top 3 even before the first lap ended, then took off in 2nd without ever being joined afterwards. This title illustrates the brilliant form displayed by Pieterse, a legacy of her winter cyclo-cross season (2nd overall) and her versatility (she notably finished 5th in the Strade Bianche, on the road, in March).



This victory also symbolizes the remarkable incursion of a very young generation, with its runner-up, the Austrian Mona Mitterwallner, also 21 years old and who also played in Espoirs last year.

Disappointment at the Blues

Among the Blues, the disappointment is obvious. The title objective gradually faded over the first two rounds. Wasn’t that the dreaded sequence of events before the race for Loana Lecomte? The defending champion was out of the game after the first lap and finished 5th (+1’37”).

Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt could believe in the podium, in the absence of the title after having seen Pieterse fly away, in the company of which she had dug a small gap on the competitors from the first lap. The fault of a choice of trajectory which forced her to dismount in a very greasy bump, while the Dutchwoman played it (almost) easily.

Until the last lap against the Swiss Sina Frei, the bronze seemed within reach before fainting after a mechanical incident (19th in the end). “The puncture hurt me a lot, I was on track to finish 3rd, analyzed the pilot after the race on the L’Equipe channel. I punctured in the rock, I made a small mistake on the trajectory and we still have adjustments to make in terms of the suspensions. I had to do half a lap with a flat tyre, it wasn’t the most fun but I tried to finish as best I could. »



