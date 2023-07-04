Puerto Rico Basketball Federation Suspends André Curbelo Indefinitely for Violations

Title: Puerto Rico Basketball Federation Suspends Player André Curbelo Indefinitely

The Puerto Rico Basketball Federation (Fbpur) has announced the indefinite suspension of player André Curbelo from the men’s national team. This decision was made due to his failure to adhere to the federation’s established rules of conduct during international commitments. The general manager of the team, Carlos Arroyo, emphasized the importance of discipline and respect in a press release.

Arroyo stated, “Under no circumstances will I allow the indiscipline of any player. This is the national team of Puerto Rico! Here, there is a code of conduct to respect, and no one goes above or is exempt from being disciplined. Curbelo is suspended indefinitely until he understands and values the privilege that comes with being part of this team.”

Despite Curbelo’s suspension, the Puerto Rican team achieved a significant victory against Mexico in four sets at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Curbelo, who was considered an essential piece in the team’s preparation for the regional competition, had been actively participating in the Games in San Salvador 2023. National coach Nelson Colón also emphasized Curbelo’s significance to the team’s performance.

The Puerto Rican team will proceed with their participation in the tournament, facing the Dominican Republic on Tuesday at 9:30 pm. Their aim is to secure a place in the final of the men’s basketball tournament.

