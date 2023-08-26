Puerto Rico Wins Dramatic Overtime Victory in Men’s FIBA World Cup Debut

Puerto Rico Makes Dramatic Debut in FIBA World Cup with Overtime Victory Against South Sudan

In their first appearance in the men’s World Cup of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Puerto Rico’s journey was filled with excitement and suspense. The Puerto Rican team emerged victorious in their opening game against South Sudan, winning 101-96 in a thrilling match that required overtime. The game took place on Saturday at the Manila Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines.

Despite trailing for most of the game, Puerto Rico managed to stay in the fight. With just 16 seconds left on the clock, forward Ysmael Romero’s game-tying dunk at 81 points forced overtime. However, Romero missed two crucial free throw attempts with 0.03 seconds remaining, prolonging the game. In the extra period, Puerto Rico came out with a bang, scoring an explosive 7-0 run. Guard Stephen Thompson Jr. and center George Conditt IV were instrumental in securing the victory for the Puerto Ricans.

This win was crucial for Puerto Rico’s chances of advancing to the second round, as South Sudan was considered the least challenging opponent in Group B, which also includes powerhouses Serbia and China. Only the top two teams with the best record move on to the next stage.

Thompson Jr. was the standout player for the Puerto Rican squad, contributing 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes of play. Conditt IV also had an impressive performance with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Tremont Waters scored 17 points and provided 10 assists, but also committed eight errors, including a costly mistake in a crucial possession. Nevertheless, Waters was named FIBA’s Man of the Match.

Puerto Rico fielded a starting lineup consisting of Waters, Conditt IV, Thompson Jr., Romero, and forward Isaiah Piñeiro. Their next match will be against the formidable Serbian team on Monday morning.

South Sudan dominated the game for nearly 35 minutes, primarily capitalizing on the 20 errors committed by Puerto Rico. The Puerto Ricans made a total of four errors in the first quarter alone, allowing South Sudan to take a 29-24 lead. South Sudan displayed incredible accuracy, shooting 70% on two-point attempts and converting five out of six three-point shots.

The second quarter presented new challenges for Puerto Rico, as they struggled with turnovers. Four additional errors enabled South Sudan to extend their lead to seven points. However, the Puerto Ricans remained resilient and mounted a comeback, reducing the deficit to just one point. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico’s mistakes once again hindered their progress.

The third quarter began with Puerto Rico taking a 4-0 lead, but South Sudan quickly regained control. Although Puerto Rico made another run, South Sudan closed the quarter with a seven-point lead. In the fourth quarter, Puerto Rico fought back once again, with Conditt IV leading the charge from the free-throw line to tie the game at 74 with 2:25 minutes remaining. The game remained closely contested until Romero’s dunk gave Puerto Rico a one-point lead of 79-78, their first lead since the first quarter.

In a display of determination, Puerto Rico forced an error by South Sudan, leading to a foul on Waters. He converted both free throws to level the score at 81 points. With an opportunity to win the game, Romero missed two crucial free throws, sending the game into overtime. In the extra period, Puerto Rico dominated with a 7-0 run, outscoring South Sudan 20-9.

This thrilling victory has provided Puerto Rico with momentum as they continue their journey in the FIBA World Cup.

