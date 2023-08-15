PUMA and CIELE ATHLETICS Collaborate for Innovative Running Collection

PUMA Teams up with Canadian Running Brand CIELE ATHLETICS for Joint Series

In an exciting collaboration, sports apparel giant PUMA has joined forces with Canadian running brand CIELE ATHLETICS to release a new joint series. With a focus on the inner world of runners, this collection emphasizes the importance of recovery and mental adjustment for athletes.

Drawing inspiration from PUMA’s running DNA, the PUMA X CIELE ATHLETICS joint series brings together the iconic elements of American sportswear from the 1970s and 1980s, as seen through the lens of CIELE ATHLETICS. The collection includes men’s and women’s vests and shorts, women’s bras, hats, and other running essentials. The designs showcase sports performance, speed, rhythm, and inner peace.

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the incorporation of PUMA’s core NITRO nitrogen cushioning technology in the creation of the FAST-R NITRO ELITE CIELE running shoes. This innovation ensures optimal comfort and support for runners during their workouts.

The new PUMA X CIELE ATHLETICS joint series has recently been released on PUMA’s major channels. Running enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to check out this exciting collaboration and discover the perfect gear to enhance their running experience.

Interested readers can find more information and shop the collection by visiting PUMA’s official website or authorized retailers. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to elevate your running game with the PUMA X CIELE ATHLETICS joint series.

