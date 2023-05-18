Puma and LaMelo Ball together for a European tour – Sport Marketing News

PUMA and NBA star LaMelo Ball today announce their first European tour, THE MELO FASTER TOUR, scheduled from 5 to 9 June, which will reach four of the main European cities: Milan, Berlin, Paris and London. PUMA and LaMelo Ball will be present for one day in each of the cities, to allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of PUMA HOOPS and Melo.

THE MELO FASTER TOUR is a testament to the commitment and continued investment that the Global Sports Brand has recently made in its basketball division, offering European customers the unique opportunity to come face-to-face with one of the NBA’s rising superstars.

PUMA by LaMelo Ball



The relationship between PUMA and Melo began three years ago, when the brand immediately recognized its potential and started a fruitful collaboration. Since then, LaMelo’s rise in the NBA has been meteoric, with the title of Rookie of the Year conquered in 2021 and the first call to the NBA All Star Game the following season.

LaMelo Ball’s eccentric style and personality make him an extraordinary talent, and PUMA has allowed the Charlotte Hornets player to express his creativity in the design of his exclusive signature line. MB shoes therefore reflect their creator: unique, inimitable and highly performing.

The MB.01 and MB.02 immediately became an icon for the basketball community and bestsellers for the brand, recording a rapid soldout for the first models launched in 2021. Since then, each new release (over 20 colors ) or collaboration (e.g. MB Rick & Morty) has been eagerly awaited by thousands of PUMA HOOPS fans, who have done everything to snag Melo’s latest releases.