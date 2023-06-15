PUMA and Lega Serie A present next season’s ball – Sport Marketing News

PUMA and Lega Serie A today present the PUMA Orbita Serie A, the official 2023/24 match ball for Serie A TIM, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, EA Sports Supercup and Primavera 1 TIM competitions.

Fans idolize football players, see them as icons and inspirational models and to get closer to them they buy their boots, imitate their skills, style and celebrations. However, there is one thing that is still missing to play like the best Serie A players: the Orbita ball.

According to PUMA: Orbita is not just a football or an accessory, it is the key to improving the level of the game. In Italy, Orbita’s mission is to make dreams come true for all those who want to be professional players like their idols, sharing the joy of playing, which is the pure essence of football.

To present the new Orbita Serie A ball, the Global Sports Brand has created the “PLAY IT LIKE” campaign featuring two champions PUMA: Alessandro Bastoni and Olivier Giroud. The new campaign is designed for those who really dream big and want to become the icon of the future following in the footsteps of their idols, to go from fanboy to future golden boy.

The new game ball for Serie A is inspired by the rich Italian heritage in motorsport which, just like football, unites people of different social status and backgrounds, united by a passion for their team. For 90 minutes, the love of the game bridges every gap, connects strangers and differences fade away.

The ball PUMA Orbita Serie A features bold and impactful graphics that translate into a unique configuration of 12 large star-shaped panels, to offer a reduced number of seams, allowing for a better connection with the ball.

The FIFA Quality Pro Orbit uses cutting-edge technology to create an optimal ball that holds its shape and allows for less water absorption. POE foam is added to increase touch sensitivity, providing a firmer feel and better bounce consistency. In addition, the 1.2 mm textured 3D PU surface improves aerodynamics and increases resistance to abrasion and wear, extending the service life. The balloon also features a rubber bladder and a PAL valve (PUMA Air Lock) for optimal air retention and rebound.