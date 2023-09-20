Puma and Noah present the second part of their collaboration – Sport Marketing News

PUMA e Noah reveal the second part of their multi-seasonal collaboration. Inspired by the sport and style of the 70s, the second drop of the collaboration continues to focus onEast Coast aesthetic by Noah, mixed with tennis references.

The first part of the collection focused on the PUMA Star sneaker that Noah revived for the first time. Now, the highlight of Drop Two is the Pro Star, rendered in a Cream colorway with Green accents, which rests on a gum sole. The PUMA and Noah logos are positioned on the tongue.

Clothing focuses on essentials like the French Terry Hoodie, characterized by a quarter-zip closure and embroidered PUMA and Noah logos. The Graphic Longsleeve is boldly decorated with prints on the chest and arm, while the Super PUMA mascot makes its return on the Shorts.

Creating an impressionistic scene, two clothed streakers break the peace of a museum in the second part of the campaign, while naked critics, patrons and security can only watch.

