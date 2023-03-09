PUMA kicked off the 2023 season of Formula 1 with a special panel talk to celebrate his legacy in Motorsport culture and discuss the importance of innovations in the production of racing clothing. It was the first in a series of events to celebrate PUMA’s 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1948, PUMA has been at the forefront of innovation throughout its history, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of performance, function and design. PUMA’s rich history in motorsport dates back to 2001, when the JORDAN GRAND PRIX became the first Formula 1 team to which PUMA supplied footwear and apparel. Since then, PUMA has partnered with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, and has produced the best products for top teams such as Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

The panel talk was held in Bahrain on March 1st and was moderated by Noemi de Miguelsports journalist and TV presenter for DAZN, who together with the experts – Thomas Josnik (Global Director Motorsport, PUMA), Mick Schumacher (reserve driver of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), Gregor Huebner (Senior Manager Sports Marketing Motorsport, PUMA) e Maurice Sicco (Consultant in Motorsport racewear, PUMA) – explored PUMA’s milestones in motorsport, discussed racing products from different eras and talked about what motorsport stands for today.

PUMA’s latest racing shoes, the SPEEDCAT PRO, have been designed on the basis of functionality to support the riders in their high performance on the track. Years of innovation and technology packed into one shoe, the SPEEDCAT PRO uses cutting-edge materials for racing. The upper and lining are made from lightweight fabric for speed, comfort and, of course, fire protection. To ensure absolute control of the pedals, the SPEEDCAT PRO features a low profile rubber outsole and an EVA wedge that offers just the right amount of comfort while keeping the shoe light and agile. The SPEEDCAT PRO was built in compliance with the latest FIA homologation standards for safety devices (FIA Standard 8856-2018) to guarantee the best protection in racing. The SPEEDCAT PRO also includes several design elements that pay homage to PUMA’s racing heritage.

“PUMA is proud to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year as well as our legacy in the motorsport industry,” said Thomas Josnik PUMA Global Director Motorsports. “Innovation, speed and technology have always been at the heart of everything we do and this event is a tribute to our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving change in the industry.”

The event was an exciting first step in this year’s celebration of PUMA’s 75 years of past, present and future in motorsport, highlighting the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in racewear.