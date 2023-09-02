PUMA celebrates its 75th anniversary with Scuderia Ferrari – Sport Marketing News

PUMA celebrates 75 years of relentless innovation and unparalleled speed. Together with Scuderia Ferrari, PUMA celebrates this special occasion with the release of a special edition shoe that embodies the spirit of speed, innovation and performance. The Scuderia Ferrari SPEEDCAT PRO 75, a commercial version of the racing driver’s shoe, carefully crafted with years of racing expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The limited edition SPEEDCAT PRO 75 is an exceptional fusion of cutting-edge materials, meticulous craftsmanship and the iconic design that has made PUMA a symbol of excellence in the world of motorsport.

Designed to meet the needs of racing professionals, the SPEEDCAT PRO 75 features a lightweight textile upper and lining, ensuring optimal speed and comfort, and increased fire protection. The real carbon fiber heel counter provides essential heel support, giving riders absolute control over the pedals. The low profile rubber sole guarantees excellent grip, while the EVA wedge offers the right comfort without compromising agility.

The Scuderia Ferrari SPEEDCAT PRO 75 features the iconic Rosso Corsa with a black PUMA Form stripe, representing the fierce passion and performance synonymous with Scuderia. The only element of distinction between the versions of the Scuderia Ferrari drivers – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – is the driver’s number, discreetly placed inside. Additionally, each shoe proudly displays the PUMA 75 logo on the outer tongue and the PUMA motto – FOREVER.FASTER. SINCE 1948, which embodies PUMA’s heritage of speed and innovation.

To add an extra level of exclusivity and authenticity, each pair of Scuderia Ferrari SPEEDCAT PRO 75 comes with a unique serial number, from 1 to 75. With only 75 pairs made for each driver, this limited edition feature adds a touch of individuality and collectability to each shoe, making them a truly special addition to any racing enthusiast’s collection.