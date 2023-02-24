PUMA presents the new ‘FOREVER.COURT‘ Collection made up of sportstyle garments that celebrate sport, coming from the Global Sports Brand archive, and worn, in the images of the campaign created exclusively for Cisalfa Sportby the two champions and brand ambassadors Gianmarco Tamberi e Christian Girelli.

Gianmarco Tamberi – Italian altist, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo 2020, world indoor champion in Portland 2016 and two-time European champion in Amsterdam 2016 and Munich 2022, as well as winner of 9 absolute Italian titles and holder of the national outdoor record that indoors – plays, together with Cristiana Girelli – Italian footballer, striker for Juventus and the national team, considered among the best international players of her generation who boasts three top scorer titles – the new ‘FOREVER.COURT’ Collection which offers two total looks, one for men and one for women, inspired by iconic sports pieces, with a tribute to basketball and graffiti and particular attention to details that recall urban style to outline new street style languages. From the court to the streets.

The ‘FOREVER.COURT’ Collection thus mixes sport and style, with practical and functional garments that combine premium fabrics and classic cuts, revisited through a new lens. The game keeps changing and for spring/summer 2023 PUMA is inspired by the evolution of sport with the ‘FOREVER.COURT’ capsule that looks to the future. A collection that celebrates basketball and urban culture whose sneakers are the perfect synthesis of this interpretation CA Pro Classic for men, presented for the first time in the 80s, they keep all the characteristics of the iconic model unchanged, such as the clean lines, to which they add perfect perforations on the leather upper and a shaped midsole. Inspired by history, these sneakers with a West Coast spirit combine simplicity and elegance. The sneakers Future Rider Play On for women, they have an upper in ultralight nylon, details in suede and leather, the famous cushioning Federbein sole and an EVA midsole for incomparable comfort, perfect for wearing on any occasion of the day.

The two total looks complete the capsule collection pack: the men’s pack is made up of the most classic pieces of urban style embellished with graphic prints that recall graffiti such as the PUMA Boroughs Hoodie regular fit, with hood, large front pocket, prints on the front and back with graphic motifs inspired by graffiti and ei PUMA Pivot Pant with a regular fit, they are characterized by a soft fabric and graphic touches inspired by basketball.

The women’s pack is made up of PUMA Classics Crew Trwith a classic fit, with a ribbed crew neck, it is a must-have to liven up a casual outfit during the coldest days and PUMA Classics Gen. Sweat Pant regular cut, with elastic waist with drawstring for a customizable fit, two side pockets with visible stitching and rubber-printed logo on the left leg.

The ‘FOREVER.COURT’ capsule also features a kid pack made up of Basketball Hoodie in brushed jersey, regular fit, hood with drawstring and kangaroo pocket, i Basketball Shorts with a regular fit, side pockets and an elasticated waist with drawstring for an adjustable fit and from the sneakers Rebound Layup Lo SL Jr with a perforated upper that recalls the original basketball archive model, it has the Kinder-Fit removable insole that allows you to adapt the fit perfectly while the non-marking rubber of the sole offers maximum grip.