Pumas Bolsters Squad with Christian Tabó and Rodrigo López for the 2023 Opening Tournament

Pumas Announces New Reinforcements for 2023 Opening Tournament

In a recent announcement, Pumas has revealed its newest reinforcement for the 2023 Opening Tournament. Christian Tabó, who recently joined the team for the remainder of this campaign and the next 2024 Clausura, was officially welcomed by the club on social media.

Tabó, a midfielder, brings valuable experience to Pumas, having played 44 Liga MX matches with Cruz Azul. During his time with the club, he helped them secure victory in the Super Cup MX. Known for his ability to generate offensive football, Tabó has scored two goals for Cruz Azul.

The South American striker first arrived in Mexican soccer in 2016, where he donned the Atlas shirt. He then returned to his native country to play for Club Nacional before returning to Liga MX with Puebla. His stint with Puebla was remarkable, with 19 goals scored in eight tournaments and a total of 187 games played in Liga MX.

During the 2023 Apertura, Tabó participated in all six of Cruz Azul’s matches in Liga MX. He also played an active role in two out of three matches for the cement club in the 2023 Leagues Cup. In Pumas, Tabó will join fellow countrymen Robert Ergas and Matías “Toro” Fernández.

In addition to Tabó, Pumas also unveiled the arrival of Rodrigo López, a 21-year-old player with a history at Club Universidad. Having been part of the basic forces, López now returns to the club after his time with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. With 31 games under his belt in three tournaments, López has already accumulated 148 minutes this semester.

López has an impressive record, including the gold medal from the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. He achieved this feat with the U-23 Mexican National Team, where he played an instrumental role in the tournament held in El Salvador. López played in three of the four games and even scored in the semifinal against Honduras.

With the acquisition of Tabó and López, Pumas aims to strengthen their squad for the upcoming tournaments. Fans are excited to witness the contributions these players will make on the field and hope they will help lead the team to victory.

