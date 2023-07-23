Pumas Rescues Tie but Falls on Penalties in Leagues Cup Debut Against Montreal

Title: Pumas Rescued a Tie but Fell on Penalties against Montreal in Leagues Cup Debut

Date: July 22, 2023

Pumas, the feline team, managed to force a penalty shootout after a hard-fought tie against Montreal in their debut match in the Leagues Cup. Despite their efforts, Aldrete and Ruvalcaba missed crucial penalty kicks, leading to a 4-2 victory for the Canadian team.

The Pumas coach, Anthony Mohamed, expressed his dissatisfaction with the regulations of the Leagues Cup. He criticized the referee’s decision to count halftime as one of the three allowed substitution windows. According to the regulations, substitutions made during halftime should not be considered within these windows. Mohamed pointed out that in another game, four substitution windows were allowed, which seemed strange to him. He hopes that the authorities will address this issue and establish clarity regarding the rules for modifications.

Despite the loss, Mohamed highlighted the team’s courage in the second half against a physically strong opponent with a long history of working together. He acknowledged the need for individual and collective improvement, emphasizing that Pumas provided an entertaining match that pleased the spectators. However, they were outplayed on penalties, with Montreal displaying greater efficiency.

Pumas’ next participation in the Leagues Cup is scheduled for Sunday, July 30, when they will face D.C. United in the final group stage match of the competition organized by Concacaf. Mohamed emphasized the importance of using the upcoming week to work on their shortcomings and arrive in better condition for the next game. He acknowledged the team’s awareness of the need for improvement and their determination to deliver a stronger performance.

Despite the disappointing loss in their debut, Pumas remains focused on advancing in the Leagues Cup and aims to showcase their potential in upcoming matches.

