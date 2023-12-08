Pumas vs. Tigres LIVE for the Liga MX Semifinals: Minute by minute of the match | TUDN Liga MX

Tigres midfielder Fernando Gorriarán has expressed his anticipation and concern about the upcoming 2023 Apertura Semifinals against Pumas. In a recent press conference, Gorriarán described the match as “very complicated” and “very screwed-up,” acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead for his team.

“We know it’s going to be a very complicated game, a very screwed-up series, we trust in our work. I think the most important thing will be not to deviate from what we have been doing,” stated the Uruguayan midfielder as he reflected on the upcoming match.

Gorriarán emphasized the importance of maintaining their focus and sticking to their game plan, highlighting the team’s successful performance in the previous key with Puebla. He expressed confidence in their abilities but also acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match.

“It is a very difficult field,” Gorriarán added, emphasizing the challenge of playing against Pumas in the Semifinals.

As Tigres prepares for this crucial match, the team will undoubtedly draw strength from Gorriarán’s words and focus on staying true to their game plan as they face Pumas in the upcoming Semifinals.

