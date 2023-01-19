Home Sports Pumba, the piglet star of social media has died
Vicenza, 19 January 2023 – “With heart in hand and a huge void, we have to tell you that Pumbi had a bad reaction this morning. Despite racing and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he didn’t make it. Pumba flew to heaven. And we are literally destroyed…”. With these words Charley Rama and Anna Baldato announced on social networks the disappearance of their Pumba. Many followers who joined in their pain, the sweet Vietnamese pig that bore the name of the well-known Disney character was followed by more than 275 thousand people who loved his daily adventures.

Pumba lived in the province of Vicenza with his boyfriends Charley Rama and Anna Baldato, who had adopted him due to a genetic disease. Over time the extravagant adventures of the little pig had unearthed on the web.

The engaged couple recounted day by day the life of Pumba and the other family animals on the educational farm (part of the ‘Angolo di Paradiso’ farmhouse in the province of Vicenza) managed by Charley and his family.

In recent days it was reported thesurgery that the pig had to undergo due to one leg fracture after a fall and everything seemed to have gone well. The worsening of the last few hours has precipitated the situation, to the death of the animal.

