pumpkin dead – Tiscali Sport

He talked about football but not only, with his biting but never out of place irony. He passed away in the night, in his house in Milan at the age of 83, Franco Zuccalà. Originally from Catania, he has been collaborating with the Italpress press agency since 2000 (with the contributions that were published on the Tiscali sports pages) but had a long career behind him in newspapers, TV and radio: from “Gazzetta dello Sport” to “Tuttosport”, passing through “Il Giornale Nuovo”, “La Sicilia”, “Telestar”, “Antenna Sicilia” with Pippo Baudo , “Odeon” until arriving on Rai.

Career in Rai

He works as a correspondent for “La Domenica Sportiva”, “Novantesimo Minuto”, “Il Processo delMonday” and Tg1, for 11 years he will lead “Itemi del calcio”, a bi-weekly program of the Rai Corporation of New York, then also collaborating with TV of Italian Switzerland and Montecarlo Sat. In his long career he has worked with over 90 Italian and foreign newspapers, including the monthly “La magazine” of which he was director for two years. Olympics, World and European football championships, the African Cup: from 1958 to 2018 he followed all the most important sporting events. He was also awarded an “Honoris Causa” degree in “Telecommunication Science” from Columbia University in New York, he won important journalistic awards such as the “Boccali” and the “Brera” while in 2014 Gigi Buffon and the then Azzurri coach Cesare Prandelli gave him the blue shirt number 50 for his half century with the national team. Among the awards she received was also the “Guirlande d’honneur” from the Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs for her long career.

His great interviews

In many years of journalism he has interviewed figures of the stature of Nelson Mandela, Henry Kissinger, Gianni Agnelli, Sophia Loren as well as the greatest football champions, from Pelè to Maradona, from Cruyff to Beckenbauer. He collaborated in the creation of numerous essays such as “One hundred years of Serie A”, he wrote “Il Re di Broccolino”, “Champions for ever”, “Rividi Mondiali” and then, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, “Franco Zuccalà, 80 years of thousand adventures. The three lives of a special correspondent with pen, notebook and camera”.

Share this: Facebook

X

