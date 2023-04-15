Hanging heads at Hertha BSC. © APA / afp / INA FASSBENDER

After the clear 2:5 defeat in the relegation hit at Schalke 04, Hertha’s sports director Benjamin Weber speaks tacheles – and avoids a clear commitment to coach Sandro Schwarz.

The Schalke players hugged each other and celebrated the enormously important victory in the relegation cracker against Hertha BSC. Berlin’s badly beaten footballers trotted with hanging heads in front of the guest block, which had mostly emptied long before the final whistle. “It was a real slap in the face today,” said Hertha’s sports director Benjamin Weber after the disastrous 2: 5 in Gelsenkirchen at DAZN.

Weber avoided a commitment to coach Sandro Schwarz. If you lose 2: 5 at the bottom of the table, it is “completely clear” that the questions about the trainer will now come, said Weber. One now wants to analyze, and “of course it is the case that we will now turn every stone.”

Coach questions himself

Schwarz himself said: “All in all, far too many mistakes.” He wanted to let everything sink in first and also question himself. “I’m mainly responsible for it.” He expressed understanding for Weber’s statements, he had to see it realistically.

Marius Bülter scored twice for Schalke. © APA / afp / INA FASSBENDER

His eleven remained without a win in the basement duel for the sixth time in a row. In front of 61,981 spectators in the atmospheric Gelsenkirchen Arena, Tim Skarke (3rd minute), Marius Bülter (13th/78th), Simon Terodde (48th) and Marcin Kaminski (90th + 2) scored the goals for Schalke on Friday evening. Stevan Jovetic (45+3) and Marco Richter (84) scored for the guests.

“It was a very, very important game for us, now we’re back in the game,” said substitute Kenan Karaman, “we kept our word today, we showed it on the pitch today.” The quick 1-0 is said been good for morale, “we were much more present in the duels.”

Bundesliga, 28th round

Freitag

Schalke – Hertha BSC 5:2

Saturday

3.30 p.m

Bayern Munich – Hoffenheim

Cologne – Mainz

Leipzig-Augsburg

Stuttgart-Dortmund

6.30 p.m

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday

3.30 p.m

Werder Bremen – Freiburg

5.30 p.m

Union Berlin – Bochum

7.30 p.m

Wolfsburg – Bayer Leverkusen