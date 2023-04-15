Home Sports “Punch in the face”: Hertha after 2: 5 on Schalke on the ground – Germany
"Punch in the face": Hertha after 2: 5 on Schalke on the ground – Germany

"Punch in the face": Hertha after 2: 5 on Schalke on the ground – Germany

Hanging heads at Hertha BSC. © APA / afp / INA FASSBENDER

After the clear 2:5 defeat in the relegation hit at Schalke 04, Hertha’s sports director Benjamin Weber speaks tacheles – and avoids a clear commitment to coach Sandro Schwarz.

14. April 2023

From: dpa/det

The Schalke players hugged each other and celebrated the enormously important victory in the relegation cracker against Hertha BSC. Berlin’s badly beaten footballers trotted with hanging heads in front of the guest block, which had mostly emptied long before the final whistle. “It was a real slap in the face today,” said Hertha’s sports director Benjamin Weber after the disastrous 2: 5 in Gelsenkirchen at DAZN.

Weber avoided a commitment to coach Sandro Schwarz. If you lose 2: 5 at the bottom of the table, it is “completely clear” that the questions about the trainer will now come, said Weber. One now wants to analyze, and “of course it is the case that we will now turn every stone.”

Coach questions himself

Schwarz himself said: “All in all, far too many mistakes.” He wanted to let everything sink in first and also question himself. “I’m mainly responsible for it.” He expressed understanding for Weber’s statements, he had to see it realistically.

Marius Bülter scored twice for Schalke. © APA / afp / INA FASSBENDER

His eleven remained without a win in the basement duel for the sixth time in a row. In front of 61,981 spectators in the atmospheric Gelsenkirchen Arena, Tim Skarke (3rd minute), Marius Bülter (13th/78th), Simon Terodde (48th) and Marcin Kaminski (90th + 2) scored the goals for Schalke on Friday evening. Stevan Jovetic (45+3) and Marco Richter (84) scored for the guests.

“It was a very, very important game for us, now we’re back in the game,” said substitute Kenan Karaman, “we kept our word today, we showed it on the pitch today.” The quick 1-0 is said been good for morale, “we were much more present in the duels.”

Bundesliga, 28th round

Freitag
Schalke – Hertha BSC 5:2

Saturday
3.30 p.m
Bayern Munich – Hoffenheim
Cologne – Mainz
Leipzig-Augsburg
Stuttgart-Dortmund

6.30 p.m
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday
3.30 p.m
Werder Bremen – Freiburg

5.30 p.m
Union Berlin – Bochum

7.30 p.m
Wolfsburg – Bayer Leverkusen

SP G U V TV P
1. Bayern Munich 27 17 7 3 77:29 58
2. Drill. Dortmund 27 18 2 7 59:36 56
3. 1. FC Union Berlin 27 15 6 6 42:30 51
4. RB Leipzig 27 14 6 7 50:33 48
5. SC Freiburg 27 13 8 6 39:36 47
6. Bayer Leverkusen 27 13 4 10 51:41 43
7. Eintracht Frankfurt 27 11 8 8 48:40 41
8.FSV Mainz 05 27 11 8 8 45:38 41
9. VfL Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 46:36 39
10. Bor. M. Gladbach 27 9 8 10 42:44 35
11. Werder Bremen 27 9 5 13 42:52 32
12. 1. FC Cologne 27 7 10 10 36:45 31
13. FC Augsburg 27 8 5 14 35:50 29
14. 1899 Hoffenheim 27 8 4 15 37:46 28
15. VfL Bochum 27 8 2 17 30:60 26
16 FC Schalke 04 28 5 9 14 26:52 24
17. VfB Stuttgart 27 5 8 14 32:47 23
18. Hertha BSC Berlin 28 5 7 16 33:55 22

