Punishment after many years. The Spanish club was expelled from the Conference League due to corruption

Bilbao should replace Pamplona in the competition. However, the management of Osasuna, in which none of the officials who were involved in the affair are no longer working, immediately announced that they would appeal against the punishment to CAS arbitration. According to UEFA rules, clubs can be punished for corruption retroactively until April 2007.

Pamplona last played in European cups in the 2006/07 season. In addition to it, two other clubs are threatened with expulsion from the Conference League. Juventus is being investigated for falsifying accounting, for which they have already lost ten points in the Italian league. Aston Villa is being investigated by UEFA due to the fact that its owner has an ownership stake in Vitoria Guimaraes, which also qualified for the Conference League.

