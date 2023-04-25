Home » PUNTEEEEEER! Partizan wins Game 1 in Madrid
Sports

PUNTEEEEEER! Partizan wins Game 1 in Madrid

by admin
PUNTEEEEEER! Partizan wins Game 1 in Madrid

Finally comes Kevin Punter. A film already seen in this magical Euroleague season for Partizan Belgrade, a script that is repeated in Game 1 of the series on the Real Madrid field. A beautiful match, with no holds barred between two teams driven by players of the highest level (the American ex Virtus and Milan for the Serbs, Gabriel Deck in Real Madrid). A challenge decided by an unreal triple from Punter with 0.4 seconds on the clock, after a throbbing beat and repeat in the 40′.

In Partizan Punter closes at 26 (5/8 from 3 and 6 assists), 13 for Leday and 11 each for Smailagic, Exum and Lessor.

In Real 24+8 by Deck (8/8 from 2), 14 by Yabusele, 12 by Tavares, 10 by Musa.

See also  The Juventus affair has already reached England. Tottenham are without a sporting director

You may also like

Bonn beats Berlin in the top game

Former footballer Karimi – “I received death threats”

Serie A, the strikers still without a goal:...

Fitness Author Mark Lauren: “Too much is the...

Liga, Real Madrid lose 4-2 with Girona. Castellanos...

Fortuna Düsseldorf plans free home games

Volleyball, the championship final will be Civitanova-Trento

Top game in the basketball Bundesliga: Bonn conquers...

The president of Atalanta ‘thanks to the fans...

3rd league: MSV Duisburg wrestles a point from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy