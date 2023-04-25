PUNTEEEEEER! Partizan wins Game 1 in Madrid

Finally comes Kevin Punter. A film already seen in this magical Euroleague season for Partizan Belgrade, a script that is repeated in Game 1 of the series on the Real Madrid field. A beautiful match, with no holds barred between two teams driven by players of the highest level (the American ex Virtus and Milan for the Serbs, Gabriel Deck in Real Madrid). A challenge decided by an unreal triple from Punter with 0.4 seconds on the clock, after a throbbing beat and repeat in the 40′.

In Partizan Punter closes at 26 (5/8 from 3 and 6 assists), 13 for Leday and 11 each for Smailagic, Exum and Lessor.

In Real 24+8 by Deck (8/8 from 2), 14 by Yabusele, 12 by Tavares, 10 by Musa.