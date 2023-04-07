Partizan Belgrade is the sixth team to get the ticket for the Euroleague Playoffs: Obradovic’s troop guarantees a return to the top eight in Europe in the year of their return to the top European competition after 8 years, thanks to their success on the pitch of Monaco (now certain of fourth place). To decide are a crucial triple by Kevin Punter and free throws in the final by Leday and Avramovic, top scorer of the team with 22 points each. 12 for Smailagic and Nunnally, while in Monaco there are 23 for Okobo.