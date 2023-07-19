Home » Punters wish him dead if he loses, tennis player denounces haters in a video
Punters wish him dead if he loses, tennis player denounces haters in a video

by admin
Punters wish him dead if he loses, tennis player denounces haters in a video

With each defeat, anonymous bettors target him on social media with insults and profanity but also wishing him death, or that of his mother, after terrible illnesses. A dripping which the tennis player Francesco Maestrelli, twenty year old from Pisa n.209 Atp, enrolled in the tennis club of Pontedera, has decided to interrupt, posting a video where he breaks the silence and denounces the haters. After the defeat with the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the qualifiers at the ATP tournament in Bastad in Sweden, Maestrelli suffered a new assault from Italian and foreign bettors and so the athlete from Pisa decided to make the offenses received public, reading them in English and Italian : «Stupid son of…, I hope you get the worst cancer, stupid idiot, I hope your mother dies in the greatest pain from cancer», reads Maestrelli visibly shaken in the video. «This is what happens every time I lose a game. People who don’t know me write it to me, who probably don’t know who I am, what I am like and even less how I play tennis – says Maestrelli – and who periodically bet on the outcome of my matches. They allow themselves to write all this only because they have not won their bet. I really hope that these things change because we too are people as well as sportsmen». (HANDLE).

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 07:24 am

