“Pure men’s clubs”: Faeser wants to air sports associations “properly”.

Status: 04/30/2023 10:16 a.m

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) calls for more equality in the world of sports. “ Especially at the international level, the associations are often still largely purely men’s clubs “Said Faeser, who as Minister is also responsible for sports, the newspapers of the Essen Funke media group.

These closed circles of power are “completely out of date” said the politician. “Many top floors of the sports associations need to be properly aired.”

Faeser emphasized that the failed candidature of the Norwegian association president Lise Klaveness for a seat on the council of the European football association UEFA also illustrates the problem. “Of the 20 members there, 19 are men. It is high time that women also play a stronger role in the sports committees – and that the diversity of our society is reflected there.”

Basketball World Cup in Germany “great news”

The Federal Minister of the Interior called the hosting of the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany in 2026 “great news“ for all German sport. “We are also working with great passion to bring the 2027 Women’s World Cup to Germany.” , Faeser said. The enthusiasm of the millions of girls and women in the local sports clubs must also be visible at the top of the big tournaments.

The German Football Association (DFB) is applying together with the Netherlands and Belgium to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. In May 2024, the world association FIFA is expected to decide on the award.