Purple cyclone at Bentegodi. Fiorentina returned to success in the league with a peremptory 3-0. A victory that is the result of the higher quality of the Italian team that wins duels across the board and annihilates a strong-willed but blunt Verona in the offensive phase. To see and see again Fiorentina’s third goal, a spectacular left foot from midfield by Biraghi who cunningly, taking advantage of a free kick not ‘supervised’ by the opponents, mocked everyone and alone was worth the price of the match. The Italian chooses the trident and the ballot between Jovic and Cabral is won by the latter. Also on the pitch from 1′ Terzic with Barak, ex from the match. Verona recovers Faraoni who resumes his starting position in the right lane, Lasagna preferred to Gaich as central striker. The start is of the viola. First a great left foot from Nico Gonzalez gave Montipò chills then Ikone dropped Dawidowicz and served Barak who controlled and scored under his former curve with his left foot raising his hands to apologise. Fiorentina gain possession of the ball, Verona can’t find the measures even if they build a wonderful opportunity on the Lazovic-Lasagna axis with the attacker who misses a good opportunity with a header that misses the goal. But Verona gains confidence. Duda from afar, Terracciano in good style rejects for a corner. But perhaps in the moment of the Gialloblù reaction, Viola scored an encore. Corner from the left, Hien loses control of Cabral who beats Montipò by flat. Verona is on the ropes and on Barak’s right foot Dawidowicz’s shin is essential to avoid the trio. The Bocchetti-Zaffaroni tandem tries to restore confidence in the team with a double change at the start of the second half, with Cabal and Braaf in and Magnani and Doig out. However, Verona does not have the qualities to hurt Fiorentina. It has an interesting 45′ seconds start, but it’s a flash in the pan. Viola manages without worries. Hellas technicians try them all. Also Gaich inside but Lasagna comes out and perhaps they could have been seen together to try to recover. Verona’s hopes were shattered on the post by Gaich’s header following a really nice assist from Lazovic. The icing on the cake is the spectacular goal by Biraghi who sees Montipò off the posts and kicks from midfield. After the good performance in the Conference League with Braga, Fiorentina also found themselves in the championship, scoring three goals and – to the delight of the Italian – kept their clean sheet.