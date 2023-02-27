Lazio’s victory over a Sampdoria team that would have deserved a draw came with a great right foot from outside the area from ‘Mago’ Luis Alberto, 10′ from the end. The Spaniard’s goal is a flash in the dark of a complicated evening for the hosts. A little due to the strenuous resistance of the opponents, a lot due to the scarce vein of the trident formed by Felipe Anderson, Immobile (imprecise as we rarely see him) and Pedro, who however has the merit of hitting the post. The ball that gets stuck in the crossroads of Audero’s goal gives Lazio the overtaking of Roma in third place, at least for one night, and continues to fuel the race for a Champions League place.

Lazio finds the starting midfield again, with Milinkovic from the first minute on his 28th birthday but it won’t be an evening to celebrate. It was Lazio who took responsibility for playing the game and occupied the Dorian half on a permanent basis from the very first minutes. An initiative to which Stankovic’s players responded by lined up compactly behind the ball line, waiting for the opportunity to restart. Pedro tries, but at the time of the shot he slips and only makes up for a corner. Immobile, stationed at the far post, kicks the assist headed by Milinkovic into his hand. After 20′ Audero didn’t run any real dangers, despite the Biancoceleste pressure. In the 29th minute Sampdoria flickered, with a nice counterattack on the Lammers-Augello-Gabbiadini line. Cuisance arrives at the shot, but Marusic deflects the Frenchman’s left foot for a corner. The Ligurians try to stick their heads out of the door, but risk Milionkovic’s throw for Pedro, who is knocked out in the box by Leris’s embrace. Lazio built their first real chance to score in the 41st minute. Audero badly blocks Felipe Anderson’s shot, the ball goes to Pedro who hits the base of the post from two steps away. The ball crosses the entire mirror of the goal and reaches Immobile who kicks very high.

Second half

At half-time, the home team went out accompanied by a few whistles. Discontent that returns in the second half, following the umpteenth mistake by Milinkovic. Indeed, it is Samp that knocks, twice, with Gabbiadini. The first Provedel blocks his left foot, the second the attacker sends a header wide. Now Stankovic’s team is building more and Sarri decides it’s time for a change: Cataldi and Pedro out, Vecino and Zaccagni in. The 1-0 seems to have been made in the 15th minute, when Marusic serves Immobile, free in the small area. But again, it’s power, not precision. The game is now open. Samp, supported by the midfield and by an excellent Cuisance, defends itself with order and responds. The Frenchman, very tired, goes out for Ilkhan. Very good Audero (29′) to deflect Felipe Anderson’s shot. The equal seems close, but the magic of Luis ALberto changes everything, even the boos of the Olimpico in applause.

Purple cyclone at Bentegodi

Photo Ansa

Fiorentina returned to success in the league with a peremptory 3-0. A victory that is the result of the higher quality of the Italian team that wins duels across the board and annihilates a strong-willed but blunt Verona in the offensive phase. To see and review the third Fiorentina goal, one spectacular left foot from Biraghi’s midfield who cunningly, taking advantage of a free kick not ‘supervised’ by the opponents, mocks everyone and alone is worth the price of the match. The Italian chooses the trident and the ballot between Jovic and Cabral is won by the latter. Also on the pitch from 1′ Terzic with Barak, ex from the match. Verona recovers Faraoni who resumes his starting position in the right lane, Lasagna preferred to Gaich at centre-forward.

First half

The start is of the viola. First a great left foot from Nico Gonzalez gave Montipò chills then Ikone dropped Dawidowicz and served Barak who controlled and scored under his former curve with his left foot raising his hands to apologise. Fiorentina gain possession of the ball, Verona can’t find the measures even if they build a wonderful opportunity on the Lazovic-Lasagna axis with the attacker who misses a good opportunity with a header that misses the goal. But Verona gains confidence. Duda from afar, Terracciano in good style rejects for a corner. But maybe in the moment of the Gialloblù reaction, Viola scores an encore. Corner from the left, Hien loses control of Cabral who beats Montipò by flat. Verona is on the ropes and on Barak’s right foot Dawidowicz’s shin is essential to avoid the trio.

Second half

The Bocchetti-Zaffaroni tandem tries to restore confidence in the team with a double change at the start of recovery, inside Cabal and Braaf outside Magnani and Doig. However, Verona does not have the qualities to hurt Fiorentina. It has an interesting 45′ seconds start, but it’s a flash in the pan. Viola manages without worries. Hellas technicians try them all. Also Gaich inside but Lasagna comes out and perhaps they could have been seen together to try to recover. Verona’s hopes were shattered on the post by Gaich’s header following a really nice assist from Lazovic. The icing on the cake is the spectacular goal by Biraghi who sees Montipò off the posts and kicks from midfield. After the good performance in the Conference League with Braga, Fiorentina also found themselves in the championship, scoring three goals and – to the delight of the Italian – kept their clean sheet.