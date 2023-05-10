Put away from Paris, PSG is betting everything on Osimhen

Paris Saint Germain distances itself from the “Messi of Arabia” saga, but is looking for a replacement for the attack. The contract ends on 30 June next, then surely the Argentinian “Pulce” will leave Paris. The father of the world champion, Jorge Messi, has denied the Arab negotiation with Al Hilal: “There is absolutely nothing agreed with any club for 2023-24. We will decide at the end of the season.”

Here is Al Hilal’s monster offer for Messi

But according to what was reported by L’Equipe, the Argentine’s entourage would have “given its verbal agreement to the Saudi leaders”. Al Hilal’s offer is a 2-year contract plus a third as an optionfor an amount of 500 million a yearto which various bonuses would be added with which Messi would reach 600 million a year.

De Laurentiis wants 160 million for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain wants to replace Leo Messi and has started negotiations with Napoli for Victor Osimhen. The new Italian champions are thinking about for now hold back the stars: not only Osimhen, but also Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae. “There is always the indecent proposal…”, said the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and it concerns only Victor Osimhen. Second The morning, there would be a trip of the Nigerian striker to Paris in the company of manager Calenda. But the Qatari ownership of the PSG must pay to snatch the Nigerian attacker from Naples 160 million euros.

Bayern Munich slips away: “It’s a risk”

On the trail of Osimhen there is also the Bavaria Monaco. “A striker? We’re thinking about it but it’s worth remembering that we’ve scored 83 goals in the Bundesliga, more than any other team, showing that we still have a lot to score,” said Oliver Kahn, former goalkeeper and CEO of Bayern. 150-160 million euros for Osimhen? “When we talk about these figures, one has to ask: is the player worth that money? It would certainly be a big risk. We tried everything to get Haaland, but we didn’t want to cross certain economic limits and we preferred not to change our salary structure. We weren’t ready, that’s not how Bayern work.”