On the Arctic island of Novaya Zemlya, preparations have begun for a new launch of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, fearsome because it theoretically has an unlimited range. But also for the risk of contamination that involves simply flying. The missile has already failed 12 out of 14 tests and on 8 August 2019 was responsible for a serious accident, which left 7 dead and 3 injured and caused radioactive contamination in the area, up to 16 times the natural background.

