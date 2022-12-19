Listen to the audio version of the article

Here is the mystery of football. Its innocent beauty which, with a magic wand, makes us children again even when the world around us seems horrible and unsaveable. Which makes us laugh, cry, move, indignant, palpitate and suffer until the last rigor. A perfect storm of passions which suddenly reminded us of the mother of all emotions, that Italy-Germany 4-3, where the more we suffered the more we redeemed ourselves; where the deeper you sank, the more you climbed up to a peak unknown to us.

The French comeback

So, more than 52 years later, in this new millennium, in this crazy Qatar World Cup amusement park, the final between Argentina and France (7-5 ​​after penalties) stunned us all in the same way. Too many emotions, too many twists and turns, too many penalties, too many duels, too many historical courses and appeals. A challenge between two boxers who haven’t stopped playing since the first round. And when they fall, they immediately get back on their feet. Like Mbappè’s France (author of an immense hat-trick) who, about ten minutes from the end, suddenly woke up from their strange torpor (the virus?) bringing the match back to 2-2 in 93 seconds. Two blazes of Kylian and opplà, all the spells of Pulce and Di Maria dissolved like mirages in the desert. Silenced the Argentine fans who with their choirs were already anticipating the triumph, resurrected from the abyss the French supporters until that moment sunk in darkness. With Prime Minister Macron jumping in the stands like a youngster from the banlieu.

The French Resurgence

Here, gentlemen, the perfect match, the final of the finals, the base metal that becomes gold, the routine that turns into a dream. Because, after the two-for-two, when everyone, absolutely everyone, was thinking that Argentina, in extra time, would be overwhelmed and torn into little pieces by the wild French, yet another miracle took shape. Slowly the albiceleste regain courage and field. And indeed in the second overtime Messi again, tired of being told that he is the «Pulce», and that he will never become the immense Diego Armando Maradona, tries to recover his World Cup. This is how Lautaro serves, an unforgivable wasteful, who gets his shot rejected by goalkeeper Lioris. But Leo loses a piece by bagging in the net: 3-2. Is it done? It’s over? Can we relax? Pee? To drink a beer? Everything seems to be going in this direction.

The 3-3 at the end of extra time

The Argentine pueblo vibrates again, Les Enfants de la Patrie collapse, but another hook to the chin sends Argentina to the mat. Mbappè still does everything. From a shot by him, countered with one arm, he gets another penalty which he transforms by always shooting to the right of goalkeeper Martinez, whose fingers only touch the French bomber’s fireball. At 3-3 it now seems over, but before the grand finale of the penalties, where the French make mistakes twice, and the Argentines never (Messi’s is splendid in its inexorable slowness), there is still time for another coup de theatre: always Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper, saves his goal with one foot from a thrust by Kolo Muani completely free in front of the goal. It is the last outpost that resists. The Stalingrad of Argentina. The signal that the carousel is over. That France has played its last joker. That Mbappè is the best scorer of the tournament (8 goals), but he has to be satisfied.

The future of Mbappé and that of Messi

Wait for the next round. She is young. At just 24, he has already collected a first and a second place in the World Championship. In short, he still has many shots in the barrel, while Leo Messi at 35, once this last practice is exhausted, can also make the decision to close with «Selección». It would be a splendid farewell, in front of his cheering people, his mother Celia Maria, his children, the Emir Al Thani who also offers him a kind of embarrassing dressing gown for the award ceremony (is it another sign of the Qatarization of football? )