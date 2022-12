It’s time for the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Croatia and Brazil are battling it out for a place in the semifinals. Superfine technique isn’t the only element the two teams have in common: many players on both sides are passionate about engines. Their collections include cars of all kinds, especially supercars such as Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Porsche. There is no shortage of surprises both in the tastes of the vehicles and in their use.