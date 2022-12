Joao Felix goes fast. He does it on the pitch, where the champion of Portugal and Atletico Madrid is used to evading the markings with full-throttle feints. His ascent was also burning, so rapid as to forge ahead. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he is also among the most awaited protagonists. The supercars he has bought in recent years are also fast. From BMW to Mercedes: here are the jewels of his fleet.