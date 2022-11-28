Goals and cars marked the life of Luis Suarez. The striker’s goals, highly anticipated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have often been decisive both for the clubs in which he played, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid above all, and for Uruguay. And to think that, as a boy, he worked in the workshop to help the family struggling with economic difficulties. The passion for four wheels has not faded over the years. From BMW to Audi: here are his cars.