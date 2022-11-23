Home Sports Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat Spain to go through
Sports

Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat Spain to go through

by admin
Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat Spain to go through

With Luis Enrique’s side beating Costa Rica 7-0, the Germans need to win both of their next games. Otherwise, there will be separate rankings and goal differences…

While it is true that every game is a final, especially in such a short competition, for Germany it is now a little more so. In group E, the hierarchies seemed rather clear on paper: on the one hand, the Germans and Spain, largely favored to access the round of 16, on the other, Japan and Costa Rica, looking for a memorable feat. And the latter scenario can no longer be ruled out, after the success of the Asian national team against Flick’s team. An even more searing misstep than in 2018, when Germany collapsed against Mexico and were eliminated for the first time in the group stage. The specter of such a premature exclusion is therefore very concrete, more so than in Argentina. In fact, in group C the draw between Mexico and Poland gave more balance to the rankings and the paradox concerns Saudi Arabia.

Path

The basic concept is that Germany’s qualifying path would be greatly compromised without winning against Spain, because at that point a series of combinations would have to occur which would also concern separate classifications and goal differences, assuming that Japan does not score points against Costa Rica. A national team that doesn’t seem to offer much resistance, as seen in the vertical collapse against Spain. Argentina, on the other hand, can also add four points in the next two matches, finishing the group as in 2018, but should hope that Saudi Arabia loses both against Mexico and against Poland: an eventuality that before the World Cup would have been considered rather probable, while now it is no longer so obvious. Speeches that would be canceled if Albiceleste won the two remaining games, against opponents who are within reach for one of the favorites of the entire tournament. In short, for all intents and purposes we are already at the last call for Germany, or almost.

See also  Lazio eliminated from the Europa League, now there are the play-offs in the Conference. Feyenoord wins and passes the round

November 23rd – 8.14pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The Asian team delivered another good news, the...

OFFICIAL – Supercoppa Italiana: Milan-Inter on 18 January...

Manchester United’s U.S. stock market continued to rise...

World Cup Brazil team strength level analysis Brazil...

World Cup 2022, Planetwin is giving away a...

Doan and Asano, Japanese from Germany: the colony...

Spain-Costa Rica 7-0: Dani Olmo, Asensio, brace from...

Daniel grass and the dream of the fifth...

Japan-Germany in Holly and Benji, the former

World Cup Spain vs Costa Rica, who can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy