However they end up, they are already a piece of history. The Qatar 2022 World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, will be the first hosted by an Arab country, the first to be held in the autumn but also the last to 32 teams, before enlargement to 48. historic significance also the scandals and controversies that have kept us company up to this point, overwhelming leading figures in the world of football, economics and international politics. We give you a minimal encyclopaedia of figures and figures that have marked this eve. From the «A» of Argentina to the «Z» of Generation Z.

Argentina

If you are scandalized by the fact that Fifa has entrusted its top competition to a liberticidal regime, know that there is a precedent: that of Argentina ’78, when the World Cup served to glorify the junta of generals with bloody hands. Actually two: in 1934 the World Cup was even organized by the Duce. Perhaps not everyone knows that sportwashing was born as a Made in Italy specialty.

General Jorge Rafael Videla (c), Admiral Emilio Massera (L) and Air Force General Orlando Agosti (d) celebrate Argentina’s victory in the final against the Netherlands at the 1978 World Cup (Ansa)

Blatter

The 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010 at the expense of the USA. The president of Fifa at the time was the Swiss Sepp Blatter who supported the reasons of the Americans. Four years later, when a corruption case related to that assignment comes out, Blatter distances himself by expressing public perplexity for the first time. 2015 will be his last year at the helm of the World Football Federation, which will be followed by a six-year ban for corruption. Acquitted last summer in a fraud trial in which he was co-accused by UEFA president Michel Platini, Blatter returned to talk about Qatar 2022: that assignment «was a mistake. Qatar is too small a nation and football is too big for that country.” What he doesn’t say is that the political logic that led to that assignment was the extreme interpretation of a method he invented.

Construction sites

Six new monumental stadiums plus two more modernized ones in a 70 km piece of land, but also other large infrastructures such as roads, public transport systems, hotels, an airport and even an artificial city, Lusail. The emir did things big, for Qatar 2022. Then the Guardian arrived from England and discovered that, in 11 years of construction sites, 6,500 immigrant workers have died.

The Lusail stadium, where the Qatar 2022 final will be played (EPA)

Defections

“Do I get more noticeable if I come and stay to the side or if I don’t come at all?” Nanni Moretti asked himself in a memorable scene from Ecce Bombo. Indeed, in these World Cups, those who will not be there risk being noticed more than those who will be present. For example, stars such as Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa, who are critical of the Qatari regime, have refused to attend the event. As for the ball, if we could register this team for the competition, we would have a very good chance of reaching the end. Judge for yourself: Donnarumma; DiLorenzo, Skriniar, Alaba, Robertson; Stretcher, Lobotka, Verratti; Salah, Haaland, Kvaratskhelia. In their respective roles, at this particular moment in history, they are among the best in the world. A World Cup which, for various reasons, allows itself the luxury of doing without them is not a candidate to be a good World Cup.