There will still be a piece of Inter in the World Cup final. In fact, with the victory in the quarter-finals against Brazil on penalties, Marcelo Brozovic’s Croatia earned a place in the semi-finals, where they will face the winner between Dumfries or de Vrij’s Holland or Lautaro Martinez’s Argentina. A fact that guarantees the participation of a Nerazzurri player in the final on 18 December and which consolidates Inter’s primacy. In fact, since 1982, when Bearzot’s Italy beat Germany in the final in Madrid, at least one Inter player has played or in any case been part of the group of the national team finalists for the World Cup. Here is the full list: