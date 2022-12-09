Home Sports Qatar 2022, the final speaks for Inter: there will be a Nerazzurri 100%. It has been happening since 1982
There will once again be a piece of Inter in the World Cup final: it’s been happening since 1982, it’s the eleventh time in a row

There will still be a piece of Inter in the World Cup final. In fact, with the victory in the quarter-finals against Brazil on penalties, Marcelo Brozovic’s Croatia earned a place in the semi-finals, where they will face the winner between Dumfries or de Vrij’s Holland or Lautaro Martinez’s Argentina. A fact that guarantees the participation of a Nerazzurri player in the final on 18 December and which consolidates Inter’s primacy. In fact, since 1982, when Bearzot’s Italy beat Germany in the final in Madrid, at least one Inter player has played or in any case been part of the group of the national team finalists for the World Cup. Here is the full list:

1982: Altobelli, Oriali and Bergomi

1990: Brehme, Matthaeus and Klinsmann

1998: Ronaldo and Djorkaeff

2014: Palacio, Campagnaro and Alvarez

2022: Brozovic o Dumfries e De Vrij oppure Lautaro Martinez

