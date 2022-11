Among the possible revelations of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar there are also the United States. Weston McKennie stands out in the stars and stripes midfield, a guarantee of dynamism on the pitch. The Juventus fans know something about it, and they have been enjoying his performances for three years. In addition to football, the American appreciates large-engined cars. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Nissan: each of these evokes a special memory for McKennie.