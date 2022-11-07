Home Sports Qatar 2022, the squad of Brazil: there is 39-year-old Dani Alves
Sports

Qatar 2022, the squad of Brazil: there is 39-year-old Dani Alves

by admin
Qatar 2022, the squad of Brazil: there is 39-year-old Dani Alves

If the former Barcelona were to take the field, he would become the oldest Brazilian player in a World Cup. Coach Tite also called the Juventus players Danilo, Alex Sandro and Bremer. Out of Roma’s Ibanez list

Brazil coach Tite released the list for the World Cup in Qatar with some surprises. Three certainties come from Juventus: Danilo and Alex Sandro on the flanks, with excellent chances of being owners, in addition to central defender Bremer. The former Inter player Philippe Coutinho is absent, currently at Aston Villa, injured, but before he had a guaranteed presence. The exclusion from the selected confirms the black moment of Ibanez of Rome, fresh from the mistake that paved the way for Lazio in the derby.

Dani Alves

The green-gold national team will debut at the World Cup on November 24 against Serbia; on the 28th he will face Switzerland and then close his participation in group G against Cameroon on 2 December. And here’s the surprise: this is the former Juventus player Dani Alves, 39, who will become the oldest Brazilian to take the field in a world championship, if he manages to take the field. He will compete for the place with Danilo. Tite’s national team will make a quick preparation in Italy, at the Juventus sports center, from 14 to 19 November, before leaving for Qatar. For the first time, the national teams will be able to register 26 players in the tournament. Neymar, 30, has already said this could be his last World Cup. Here are the summons. Goalkeepers: Alison (Liverpool), Ederson (City), Weverton (Palmeiras). Defenders: Daniel Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Alex Telles (Sevilla). Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo). Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Pedro (Flamengo), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Real Madrid).

See also  Portugal Prospects: The three main players in the defense line are injured and Ronaldo chases another goal record – yqqlm

November 7, 2022 (change November 7, 2022 | 17:48)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Milan-Cortina: Abodi chooses Andrea Vernier as the new...

Ducati Scrambler 2023: more technology and electronics, the...

Barcelona, ​​to Lewandowski the Golden Shoe 2022: tickets...

Napoli-Empoli, Tuesday brings good to the Azzurri. And...

“Health, from 3 to 6 days of waiting...

Chiara Ferragni: “Me rude? Comments like this make...

Conference League, Lazio’s opponent: all about Cluj

Lazio, Felipe Anderson, the derby ace who blossomed...

Champions League round of 16: Liverpool meets Real...

Champions League draws: Juve-Nantes in the round of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy