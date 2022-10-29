Home Sports Qatar 2022, Tunisia at risk of exclusion if the government continues to interfere in football
Sports

Qatar 2022, Tunisia at risk of exclusion if the government continues to interfere in football

by admin
Qatar 2022, Tunisia at risk of exclusion if the government continues to interfere in football

The approach to the World Cup is enriched by a new case.

Tunisia could be excluded from next month’s World Cup in Qatar if the country’s government interferes in football matters. As reported by the BBC, the warning comes from FIFA after the sentences of Kamel Deguiche. The Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports had mentioned the possibility of dissolving the federal offices.

INTERFERENCES

The regulation is clear. FIFA affiliated federations must be free from legal and political interference. And in this context, the international federation sees the government’s actions as a clear attempt at meddling. So he asked the FTF for clarification. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of sanctions under FIFA laws, including the suspension of the association in question. And the concept was reiterated in a letter sent from Zurich to the secretary general of the FTF Wajdi Aouadi.

CHAOS

For now it is only a warning, however, that has come close to the kick-off of a tournament that will see the North African national team play a historic qualification for the round of 16 against France, Denmark and Australia. A big problem for a Federation already struggling with various problems. In recent times Chebba, a local team, has accused the body and its president, Wadie Jary, of knowingly misleading the Sports Arbitration Court in April 2021, before the sport’s highest legal body ruled in the favor of the club in the same year.

There are also precedents that do not bode well. Fifa has already acted this year for other cases of government interference in football: Kenya and Zimbabwe are serving the disqualification, India was banned in August due to “undue influence of third parties”. In Tunisia, the concern is therefore destined to grow also because in recent months the Minister of Sport has actually asked the FTF to postpone the national championship and review the starting dates. Enough to talk about interference.

See also  The banlieue villain now dreams of the Golden Ball

October 28 – 6:19 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Inter-Sampdoria in 1983 and Trevor Francis’ goal

Europa League: Roma appeals to get Zaniolo back...

Iran, Ali Daei arrested: criticism of the regime

Another UEFA group stage passed, Fiorentina take the...

OFFICIAL – Turin, the young Brazilian midfielder Silva...

Barrow, the agent reveals: “Naples? Talks with Giuntoli...

Serie C: a new format to please TV...

Juventus – Because the Europa League is not...

the VIDEO of the stabbing in the shopping...

Masters 1000 Bercy, the draw does not smile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy