The approach to the World Cup is enriched by a new case.

Tunisia could be excluded from next month’s World Cup in Qatar if the country’s government interferes in football matters. As reported by the BBC, the warning comes from FIFA after the sentences of Kamel Deguiche. The Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports had mentioned the possibility of dissolving the federal offices.

INTERFERENCES — The regulation is clear. FIFA affiliated federations must be free from legal and political interference. And in this context, the international federation sees the government’s actions as a clear attempt at meddling. So he asked the FTF for clarification. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of sanctions under FIFA laws, including the suspension of the association in question. And the concept was reiterated in a letter sent from Zurich to the secretary general of the FTF Wajdi Aouadi.

CHAOS — For now it is only a warning, however, that has come close to the kick-off of a tournament that will see the North African national team play a historic qualification for the round of 16 against France, Denmark and Australia. A big problem for a Federation already struggling with various problems. In recent times Chebba, a local team, has accused the body and its president, Wadie Jary, of knowingly misleading the Sports Arbitration Court in April 2021, before the sport’s highest legal body ruled in the favor of the club in the same year.

There are also precedents that do not bode well. Fifa has already acted this year for other cases of government interference in football: Kenya and Zimbabwe are serving the disqualification, India was banned in August due to “undue influence of third parties”. In Tunisia, the concern is therefore destined to grow also because in recent months the Minister of Sport has actually asked the FTF to postpone the national championship and review the starting dates. Enough to talk about interference. See also The banlieue villain now dreams of the Golden Ball

October 28 – 6:19 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

