Avoid public displays of affection, thank you. They are not welcome. The organizing committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, through its executive director Nasser al Khater, a year ago publicly responded to Josh Cavallo, the Australian footballer who had just coming out and who said he was worried about the climate around the World Cup. Al Khater explained (?) the prohibition thus: “From the point of view of the perception of affectivity in public, ours is a conservative society”. So kiss from afar, at a safe distance.