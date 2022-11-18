Home Sports Qatar 2022 World Cup: 10 bans for fans and players
Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup: 10 bans for fans and players

by admin
Qatar 2022 World Cup: 10 bans for fans and players

Avoid public displays of affection, thank you. They are not welcome. The organizing committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, through its executive director Nasser al Khater, a year ago publicly responded to Josh Cavallo, the Australian footballer who had just coming out and who said he was worried about the climate around the World Cup. Al Khater explained (?) the prohibition thus: “From the point of view of the perception of affectivity in public, ours is a conservative society”. So kiss from afar, at a safe distance.

© breaking latest news

See also  Women's Basketball World Cup qualifiers are determined to be hosted by three cities, including Osaka, Japan_China Women's Basketball

You may also like

On Sportweek the guide to the World Cup...

World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador who will win?...

Arezzo, 16-year-old footballer died after illness in training

Gp Abu Dhabi, Verstappen is back as leader...

Gomis, the World Cup with Senegal to try...

Juve, transfer market: all the names for Allegri

Three national badminton pairs and men’s doubles enter...

Brescia, the board of directors asks Cellino to...

San Siro, end of the public debate: Inter...

World Cup, no beer in Qatar stadiums: Fifa’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy