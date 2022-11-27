The World Cup becomes political even before the opening ceremony. When the protest on the subject of trampled human rights in and around Doha ignites, Denmark takes a stand: the Scandinavians announce that their game shirts will not have effortful details. The third uniform is instead black as a sign of mourning for the too many workers who died to build the World Cup stadiums: “With the new shirts of the Danish national team we want to send a double message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying homage to the greatest success Denmark’s football club, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights report”.