Qatar 2022 World Cup and political cases: retouched flags, gags and unsung anthems

Qatar 2022 World Cup and political cases: retouched flags, gags and unsung anthems

The World Cup becomes political even before the opening ceremony. When the protest on the subject of trampled human rights in and around Doha ignites, Denmark takes a stand: the Scandinavians announce that their game shirts will not have effortful details. The third uniform is instead black as a sign of mourning for the too many workers who died to build the World Cup stadiums: “With the new shirts of the Danish national team we want to send a double message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying homage to the greatest success Denmark’s football club, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights report”.

