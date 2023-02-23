Qatar Airways becomes Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1 (F1), the most prestigious motorsport competition and the highest technological expression of motor sport. Qatar Airways and F1 will be partners up to and including 2027, bringing dizzying speed and excitement to fans around the world.

The world‘s leading airline has announced the expansion of its sports partnership portfolio. In addition to the global partnership, Qatar Airways will also be the title sponsor of three Grands Prix this year: the Qatar Airways Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (May 19-21), the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix (July 21-23) and the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar (October 6-8).

To celebrate this partnership and promote all motorsport events taking place in Qatar this year, Qatar Airways organized a special evening at Doha’s iconic Lusail Boulevard. His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al AliMinister of Sport and Youth, inaugurated the partnership together with QMMF President Abdulrahman Al-Mannai, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicaliand to the CEO of MotoGP carmelo ezpeleta.

The event saw the special participation of the Qatari rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyahby the former Red Bull Formula 1 driver David Coulthardby the KTM MotoGP rider The days of Pedrosa and the stunt rider Mike Jensen. To liven up the occasion, a Red Bull drift car driven by Abdo Feghali and a static display of a FIA World Endurance Championship Hyper car. Attendees were also able to enjoy a performance by a top R&B artist, Akon.

On the occasion of this partnership, Discover QatarQatar Airways’ Destination Management Company, is the first to offer Formula 1 ticketsQatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023. Indeed, on 22 February, Discover Qatar exclusively launched for its reseller partners a wide range of hotel and race packages with tickets to the grandstand and the prestigious Paddock Club. All include, kindly granted by Qatar Tourism, also an entrance pass to the Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Doha from 5 to 14 October.

Qatar Airways Holidays takes the partnership even further with all-inclusive travel packages, allowing fans from around the world to attend the event and partake in exclusive experiences such as pit lane walks, guided track tours and special events with the participation of the best F1 drivers®. Ultimate F1 Experience Packages include return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel options, tickets to watch the race and other exciting experiences and benefits. To purchase the packages visit the dedicated website,