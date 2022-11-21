TURIN. A world showcase: Torino takes the field. By now even the walls know that Italy is missing in Qatar, but among the 32 teams that started yesterday’s most famous sporting event there is a large number of players who play in Serie A (66). And a small but significant and proud garnet stain: an award also for the work done by Juric. Five ambassadors who export the brand of the Cairo club, but are also united by another factor. Their permanence is expiring and the performance they will provide in this month of international challenges could weigh on the balance. A combination of results, variables and unexpected events that will force Turin to play on two fields, even if the championship is at a standstill. Tomorrow those who remained in the city will resume working from home (before the return of group training at Philadelphia in seven days), Wednesday and Thursday instead the spotlights will turn on the pieces of the Croatian stage coach at the World Cup. In 48 hours, Vlasic will open the grenade games, who with Croatia (11 am) will begin the journey by challenging Morocco. Immediately on the field, therefore, the top scorer of Turin with 4 goals arrived in the summer from West Ham on loan with the right to buy at 15 million. Stay or farewell at the end of the season, the clues about his fate are being written now. A good World Cup could push the grenade to buy outright a player who was worth twice as much a year ago (at least according to the English who paid 25 million pounds for him), but also tempt his home club to speculate on the price . The priority is now in the hands of Toro, who has already cashed in on the attacking midfielder’s interest in negotiating a life together: but beware of interference. It will above all be the World Cup for those who speak Serbian, making up the majority of the grenades enlisted: 3. Only Radonjic seems armored by a pact which provides for the obligation to buy 2 million from Marseille. On the other hand, many doubts for Lukic and Milinkovic-Savic, both with contracts expiring in 2024. The director never misses an opportunity to recall his ambitions and, if he does not renew, at least one good tournament can favor Turin’s last goal to cash in as much as possible: today the request is 15 million. Inter, Lazio and Rome like him, but also England and Spain. A lot of curiosity also for the goalkeeper at his first World Cup. After so many years without playing, the brother of the Lazio star has established himself in the grenade goal and aims to do the same with that of the national team. He can take his final revenge on criticism, but also present himself more forcefully at the negotiating table. On Thursday, just to test him immediately, if he plays, the debut against Brazil awaits him at 20. The morning, on the other hand, will be opened by Rodriguez’s Switzerland opposite Cameroon. The 30-year-old centre-back, who has become the grenade captain, is at a crossroads, driven by an employment relationship to be renegotiated. But in this case also from age.