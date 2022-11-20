The young striker will face Qatar under the eyes of Youri Djorkaeff, the ’98 World Champion to whom he owes his name 24 years later, a Djorkaeff will return to play in a World Cup. Ecuador-Qatar will be the occasion for a dive into the past, a nostalgic return to the beauty of the nineties. When football was dominated by the talent of the number 10s, and Youri Djorkaeff lifted the World Cup with France.