the background

Gianluca Oddenino / TORINO

He who hesitates is lost. Juve knows it very well, which can no longer afford missteps after the worst post-war start, but the situation does not change for the other Serie A teams that face the incredible tour de force caused by the upheaval of the calendar with some concern. .

From Saturday 1 October to Sunday 13 November, 116 matches between league and cups will be staged: a pre-World Cup marathon in which the seven teams involved in Europe will play 12 times in about forty days.

Without stopping until the next stop, the most painful for our football with the national team excluded from Qatar, but before the two months without the ball the most sensational binge will be staged. Between advances, postponements, midweek commitments and round of 32 of the Italian Cup, only 4 days (out of 43) will be “free” from commitments: that is, three out of four Fridays in October (7, 14 and 21) plus Monday 7 November. A paradise for fans, a little less for coaches who play mid-season in full apnea and with the risk of seeing their teams decimated by injuries due to the many close engagements. The count of unavailable players has already swelled after the last matches of the national teams, for example Inter lost Brozovic for a month, and the situation will become even more delicate when there are only a few weeks left for the World Cup. Those who do not want to miss the appointment with history, in fact, will try to avoid dangers and will also try not to squeeze too much.

Except that no team will be able to give up their champions, given that 8 days can shift the balance in Serie A and also the rounds of the European cups at stake. Juve are called to the impossible feat after collecting zero points with Psg and Benfica, but at the same time they will add another 4 games in the legs of their players. The same goes for the traveling companions in the Champions League – that is Milan, Inter and Napoli – but also for Rome and Lazio involved in the Europa League and Fiorentina in the Conference.

Careful management of turnover and forces will be needed, while Atalanta can boast a small advantage, which will only be involved in the league. After the break, the Nerazzurri from Bergamo restart at the top of the standings, with Napoli at 17 points. All eyes will be on Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve, seven points away from the top of Serie A and called upon to redeem himself in direct clashes with Milan, Toro, Inter and Lazio. The road is drawn, whoever stops is lost. – gia.odd.

