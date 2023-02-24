Andy Murray last won an ATP Tour singles title at the European Open in October 2019

Andy Murray produced another remarkable comeback from the brink of defeat, saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final.

The Briton, 35, beat the talented Czech youngster 6-0 3-6 7-6 (8-6) in yet another fluctuating match in Doha.

Murray saved two match points on his own serve and three as Lehecka served for the match before somehow rallying to win the deciding tie-break.

He will face Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in Saturday’s final.

Murray, who is into his fifth final in Doha and a first overall since June 2022, roared with delight as victory over 21-year-old Lehecka was confirmed and the crowd rose to their feet.

Asked how he had fought back, Murray laughed and said: “I don’t know – that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career.

“I have no idea how I managed to turn that one round, to be honest.

“I will enjoy this evening and hopefully put on a good performance tomorrow.”

It caps another astonishing week in Murray’s resurgence since his career-saving hip surgery in January 2019.

He saved match points in his first-round match in Qatar, and has been taken to three sets in all four at the event.

Murray has won three matches from match-point down this year – including in the first round in Qatar – as well as winning all six deciding sets he has contested.

Judy Murray coached both Andy and Jamie Murray when they started playing tennis

Murray raced through the opening set in just 33 minutes, dropping just six points on his serve to put himself in a strong position.

However, Lehecka is one of the brightest prospects on the men’s tour, having beaten top seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round, and responded in emphatic fashion.

He raced to a 4-1 lead, saving two break points before serving out the set to force a decider.

Murray cut a frustrated figure in the deciding set, shouting at himself and his support box after being broken to go 2-1 down.

He showed his trademark hustle to immediately rescue the break, but a poor service game – and some strong hitting by Lehecka – saw the Scot broken to love.

But as is the story of Murray’s season, it did not feel as though the match was over. Having come through a difficult service game at 5-3, with Lehecka missing his first two match points, Murray pounced as his young opponent served for the match.

Lehecka raced out to a 40-0 lead before a netted backhand, a Murray passing winner and a thumping forehand forced deuce.

A wide shot from Lehecka put the set back on equal terms but the momentum was with Murray, who calmly held serve before a composed tie-break performance put him into the final.