Home Sports Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula in straight sets to defend title
Sports

Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula in straight sets to defend title

by admin
Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula in straight sets to defend title
Iga Swiatek won the French Open and US Open last year

World number one Iga Swiatek defended her title at the Qatar Open with a straight-set victory over America’s Jessica Pegula.

The three-time major winner, from Poland, beat second seed Pegula 6-3 6-0 in just 69 minutes in Doha on Saturday.

It takes Swiatek’s head-to-head record with the world number four to 5-2.

The 21-year-old dropped just five games all week as she claimed her first WTA Tour title of 2023 and her 12th title overall.

In the first set, Swiatek went a break up at both 2-0 and 4-2 but Pegula broke back immediately each time.

However, the American failed to pull even when Swiatek broke for a 5-3 lead.

The Pole raced through the second set, winning 73% of points when returning Pegula’s second serve.

Swiatek, who beat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in straight sets in last year’s Qatar Open final, becomes the first player to defend a WTA Tour singles title since she won a second successive Italian Open in May.

Her victory at last year’s Qatar Open sparked a 37-match winning run which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

See also  Lotito thanks Auronzo: "I am thinking of a" Lazio home "here"

You may also like

All ski tours in Trentino

CopaACB: Unicaja beat Real Madrid and fly to...

Lukaku: ‘Barella is the first one I would...

Monza Milan 0-1: goals and highlights. Messias decides...

Basketball, Coppa Italia 2023, Virtus Bologna in the...

Castagner: Casini, a symbol of our sport –...

Gold Italy at the Biathlon World Championships in...

Vince Carter: Greatest NBA Dunk Contest never happened

Barça wakes up late and a huge Juanjo...

France silver medalist at the European Mixed Team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy