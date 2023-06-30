Home » Qatar vs. Honduras Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup
Qatar vs. Honduras Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

Qatar and Honduras met in the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage. Qatar scored in the 7th minute off the head of Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah. Honduras never gave up, Alberth Elis scored an equalizer in stoppage time. Both teams exchanged words after the final whistle as the game ended in a draw. This Sunday, Qatar will face off against Mexico and Honduras meets Haiti.

1 HOUR AGO・Gold Cup・6:30

