Qatar will host the Men’s Basketball World Cup 2027, Berlin will host the Women’s World Cup 2026

According to FIBA, all matches of the men’s final tournament will be played in Doha, where all the halls are already ready. In the past, the wealthy emirate has hosted, for example, the World Championships in athletics (2019) or handball (2015), but the allocation of events has repeatedly been accompanied by criticism from human rights organizations and environmentalists.

The women’s tournament will take place in Berlin from September 4 to 13 in three years. Germany will host the women’s basketball championship for the second time, the first time the country hosted the WC in 1998.