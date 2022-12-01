Original title: Qatar World Cup | Japan 2:1 shocking reversal of the Spanish team, the two teams joined hands to advance to the top 16

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 1 (Reporters Yue Ranran, Yang Ting, Wang Zijiang) On the 1st, the Qatar World Cup Group E ushered in the final round of competition. The Japanese team scored two goals within 3 minutes, 2:1 The reversal defeated the Spanish team, and the two teams joined hands to advance to the top 16.

This group is full of suspense. Before the game, the Spanish team and the Japanese team temporarily ranked first and second in the group. The Spanish team can advance as long as they draw, and the Japanese team can only ensure the promotion by beating the Spanish team.

On December 1, Spanish player Morata (second from right) scored with a header in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Can

In the first half, the Spanish team firmly grasped the situation on the field and quickly scored goals. In the 11th minute, Morata in the penalty area received a pass from Azpilicueta from the right and scored with a header. Morata has maintained a good state of scoring in the group stage.

The situation changed suddenly in the second half. The two substitutions of the Japanese team achieved a miraculous effect. Don Anru, who came off the bench, volleyed in the 48th minute to equalize the score for the Japanese team.

On December 1, Japan’s player Don Anru (middle) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

The beaten Spanish team began to be distracted, and the defense made mistakes. In the 51st minute, Aoi Tanaka received a cross from his teammate in front of the goal and scored a goal. After the goal was scored, the referee had doubts about whether the ball went out of the baseline when the ball was passed. Finally, the video assistant referee (VAR) judged that the goal was valid. The Japanese team miraculously scored two goals in 3 minutes and completed a shocking reversal.

Afterwards, the Spanish team coach Enrique replaced four players, intending to strengthen the attack, but unfortunately the Spanish team won the game and failed to score. The excellent performance of the Japanese team’s goalkeeper managed to keep the goal.

On December 1, Japanese team player Yoshida Maya (front third from right) pulled up Spanish team player Morata (front second from right) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

In the end, the Japanese team won the first place in the group with 2 wins, 1 loss and 6 points. The Spanish team and the German team had 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss with 4 points, but the Spanish team led the German team with a goal difference advantage and won the second place in the group. The Japanese team and the Spanish team joined hands to qualify for the group stage, and the German team missed the round of 16.